FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The Town Near San Francisco with More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Bay Area tech CEO arrested after allegedly peeping in Panera restroom stall
The suspect is the CEO of a Palo Alto drone startup.
SFGate
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
SFGate
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
SFGate
CHP says man intentionally drove Tesla off Bay Area cliff with 2 children inside
Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday. The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple...
SFGate
Elderly Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run Collision
DALY CITY (BCN) Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City. The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street. Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was...
SFGate
Fatal Crash Reported Wednesday Morning
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A fatal crash was reported in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. Fairfield police issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. about the single-car crash on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. More details about the crash were not immediately available from police. Eastbound Vanden Road is expected...
SFGate
Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City
A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
SFGate
Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
SFGate
2 Roads Reopen As Flooding Subsides
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) Police have announced the reopening of two roads in Pleasant Hill early Thursday that had been closed due to flooding. In pair of announcements about 3 a.m., police said flooding had subsided allowing the reopening of the following roads:. -Patterson Boulevard between Santa Barbara Road and Roberta...
Car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, four critically injured
Two adults and two children who were inside the vehicle were critically injured, Cal Fire said.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Nearly 80,000 PG&E customers in Bay Area without power due to bomb cyclone
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
Bay Area road closure updates during storm
Expect updates on road conditions throughout the storm.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain
San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
SFGate
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
Explore SF's Chinatown — a hub of delicious cuisine, vibrant Chinese culture
It's the oldest Chinatown in North America and one of the largest outside of Asia.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
Anthony Bourdain-featured Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is coming to the Bay Area
"I crave stuff like this," Bourdain said in a 2007 episode of "No Reservations."
