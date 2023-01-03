ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
MONTARA, CA
SFGate

Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Elderly Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run Collision

DALY CITY (BCN) Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City. The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street. Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash Reported Wednesday Morning

FAIRFIELD (BCN) A fatal crash was reported in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. Fairfield police issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. about the single-car crash on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. More details about the crash were not immediately available from police. Eastbound Vanden Road is expected...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Sinkhole consumes SUV in Daly City

A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve

SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

2 Roads Reopen As Flooding Subsides

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) Police have announced the reopening of two roads in Pleasant Hill early Thursday that had been closed due to flooding. In pair of announcements about 3 a.m., police said flooding had subsided allowing the reopening of the following roads:. -Patterson Boulevard between Santa Barbara Road and Roberta...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Flood Risk Grows As San Jose Expects More Rain

San Jose has gone from parched earth to soggy ground after this past weekend's soaking, and more is on the way. San Jose got nearly 1.5 inches of rainfall last weekend, with some flooding around the South Bay and more serious flooding in the San Francisco area. Some areas around San Jose's creeks experienced flooding, primarily impacting the homeless residents nearby. Parts of Gilroy and Palo Alto were also impacted by the weekend storm. While rain was light on Monday, San Jose isn't out of the water just yet, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
MONTARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy