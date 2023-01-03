ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Ken Block: rally driver and YouTube star dies in snowmobile accident

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Professional rally driver Ken Block, who later became an internet sensation with his daring stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan said in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The accident occurred in Utah’s Wasatch County. The local sheriff’s office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” they said in a statement, adding that he was riding in a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Having begun his rallying career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games. The American also co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses. The series racked up millions of views on YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4DXv_0k1WzL5D00
Ken Block, pictured in 2020, at the wheel in Qiddiya. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016 he appeared in an episode of the BBC’s rebooted Top Gear, driving around London with actor and host Matt LeBlanc. That appearance ended in controversy when it was revealed that Block and LeBlanc performed doughnuts, wheelspins and burnouts, leaving blackened tyre streaks up and down Whitehall in the vicinity of memorials including the Cenotaph. The BBC later apologised and footage containing the Cenotaph was never aired.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, LeBlanc wrote: “So saddened by the loss of Ken Block. A true talent and friend taken far too soon. You will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting you my friend. My condolences to your family.”

The former Top Gear presenter James May was also among those paying tribute, alongside the official Top Gear Twitter page which described Block as an “all-round hero”. “RIP Ken Block, with thanks for some hilarious days out,” May tweeted.

Tanner Foust, who hosted the US version of Top Gear, wrote: “What an incredible person to learn from, battle with and to admire over the last two decades. Ken’s influence on the automotive world cannot be quantified. In addition to pioneering a roadmap for the rest of us to follow in the marketing of motorsport – Ken Block was, above all else, a devoted family man. My heart and prayers go out to [his wife] Lucy and the kids.”

Meanwhile, the president of Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Ken Block. An inspiration for us all and a true gentleman of our sport.”

Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 135

Tia V......
5d ago

prayers for his family. I am going to miss watching him drive! The man was seriously one of the most fascinating drivers to watch! Always on the edge of your seat with him. Gone to soon

Reply(1)
38
IRISH. PETE MOSS
4d ago

Everyone that has ever known who he was will agree that this man is indeed amazing ‼️🙏🏻Ken for being such a vibrant and enterprising , talented and entertaining entrepreneur R.I.P. KB43🙏🏻 indeed you WILL BE MISSED AND WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN 😪✅

Reply
6
Wayne Moore
4d ago

Well you people as YouTubers think you can do anything and nothing happens by filming your stunts! Hey yes it’s sad he learned the hard way and can’t retry once you do stupid things, that sled will kill you if you don’t respect it!

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
TheDailyBeast

Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40

Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Truth About Cars

Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED

Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
wegotthiscovered.com

John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
NME

Drake shares footage of him being arrested in Sweden

Drake has seemingly confirmed that he was arrested in Sweden last summer, sharing footage of the incident online. In July 2022 speculation on social media suggested that the Canadian star had been taken into custody by local police at a Stockholm nightclub with the term “free Drake” trending on Twitter.
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy