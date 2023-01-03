ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor

According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
WVDNR ANNOUNCES RETURN OF TROUT STOCKINGS, NEW FISHING REGULATIONS

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the...
Legislative Lookahead: WVU’s Deskins says West Virginia won’t reach economic prosperity potential unless state gets more people into the workforce

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s continued short-term economic growth remains uncertain for 2023; however, as the 86th Legislature prepares to convene on Wednesday, there are several indicators that leaders should watch as they guide the state through this economic “turbulence,” according to Dr. John Deskins, director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
West Virginia examines business growth county by county

CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From West Virginia

West Virginiais home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from West Virginia!
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia

If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
