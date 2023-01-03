Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor
According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daycation: Palace of Gold in West Virginia on National Register of Historic Places
There’s gold in the rural hills of West Virginia. Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold is a tourist attraction and part of the New Vrindaban Temple community, which houses more than 250 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
ridgeviewnews.com
WVDNR ANNOUNCES RETURN OF TROUT STOCKINGS, NEW FISHING REGULATIONS
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the...
Morgan Messenger
Legislative Lookahead: WVU’s Deskins says West Virginia won’t reach economic prosperity potential unless state gets more people into the workforce
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s continued short-term economic growth remains uncertain for 2023; however, as the 86th Legislature prepares to convene on Wednesday, there are several indicators that leaders should watch as they guide the state through this economic “turbulence,” according to Dr. John Deskins, director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
Tour gives results Mingo can sink its teeth into
Mingo County has taken a big bite out of the competition by claiming 10 percent of the winning positions in a Mountain State food contest tour lasting 2 ½ years and including hundreds of offbeat and out-of-the-way eateries. Have Fun WV, a Facebook page administered by the Charleston Dirty...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From West Virginia
West Virginiais home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from West Virginia!
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
A journalist from West Virginia working for West Virginia Public Broadcasting was let go after reporting on abuse allegations
West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
“It looks like COVID is here to stay”: West Virginia doctor predicts the future of COVID
(WTRF) – A new year means we look ahead to the future. For medical experts, they’re evaluating what the next year will look like with COVID-19. Now there’s the new XBB.1.5 Omicron variant that’s making up a large portion of cases across the country. What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the […]
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. for second day in a row
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia for the second day in a row Friday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total from the pandemic to 7,721, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia
If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Comments / 3