College football’s national champion will be crowned Monday night. Many had Georgia playing in this game being competed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It would be a safe bet to say that only fans of TCU had the Horned Frogs vying to be crowned the champion. And, yet, here we are with a matchup that, for many, was not expected when the season began in late August.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO