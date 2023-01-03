ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

KXAN

Bears get No. 1 pick after Texans rally for win at Indy

CHICAGO (AP) — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
CHICAGO, IL
KXAN

Mickey: Keys to beating Washington

FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — One final game left in the regular season left, as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Landover, Maryland for an NFC Division matchup. The Washington Commanders have already been eliminated from the postseason but the outcome of this game could play a big part in seeding should the Cowboys win.
WASHINGTON, DC
KXAN

A crowning achievement for TCU Horned Frogs or the Georgia Bulldogs

College football’s national champion will be crowned Monday night. Many had Georgia playing in this game being competed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It would be a safe bet to say that only fans of TCU had the Horned Frogs vying to be crowned the champion. And, yet, here we are with a matchup that, for many, was not expected when the season began in late August.
FORT WORTH, TX

