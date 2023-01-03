Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Harper, DB, Grandview University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in the NFL Draft is my vision and instinct for the ball when it’s in the air. Very versatile DB; that is a headhunter for the ball. At what...
chatsports.com
NEWS: Justin Fields Injury, OUT vs. Vikings In Week 18: Bears TANKING For #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings with an injury according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. An MRI revealed that Fields has a hip strain. Eberflus said the injury isn’t serious, but the Bears have decided to hold him out and start Nathan Peterman instead. Are the Bears tanking for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Chicago can land anywhere from the #1 to the #4.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kelvin Watts, OL, Glenville State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I was sitting outside just watching football practice when I was 16 and a coach named Wayne Lance asked me did I want to play I said no at first but then shortly after he kept asking I tried it out and end up falling in love with it.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Potential HBCU Prospects not highly recruited
HBCU programs do not need to continue passing up on players, who in which they can land. Here are 10 players of the class of 2023 after the December signing period. Coaches still have another month, so shoot your shots and stop being afraid of improving!. Mamadou Ba 6’6 -Wideout...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Justin Jefferson enter the MVP race?
Currently playing impressively for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson is enjoying yet another outstanding campaign. The receiver is one of the 2022 NFL MVP candidates. However, to win the award, he will need to outperform a few elite quarterbacks. Fellow receivers like Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs are also in the conversation, but Jefferson boasts of the most receiving yards. He also holds the record for targets, catches, first-down catches, and contested catch wins.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nura Sales II, TE, Florida Memorial University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I played both basketball and football but I found the most joy and fun in football, I found myself perfecting my craft consistently in football and that’s when I knew this is for me. What are your favorite...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: D’Anthony Jones, EDGE, Houston
Honors/CaptainshipCCCFA 1st Team All-American (’19) Games Watched@TXSA, @NCEA, OKTU, LASW (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) SR and 1 yr full-time starter as an EDGE where he lines up in a 2 pt stance in the 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Nickel defense of TXHO. He transferred from CALG prior to the 2020 season. He has marginal height, elite weight and poor speed with a muscular build. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, solid acceleration, balance, lateral quickness and agility with solid play speed. He is solid against the run. He is quick off the ball, displays quality physical toughness, good play strength with solid UOH in his timing and placement as he stacks OT with ordinary play strength at the POA before disengaging. He locates the RB with ordinary AA in the backfield and exhibits good closing speed before using his very good explosiveness to make the tackle behind the LOS for a TFL. He is a quality pass rusher. He shows average hip and ankle flexion as he bends at the apex allowing him to get under the pads of OT who bend at the waist. He uses his above-average play strength and solid pass rush move repertoire consisting of a rip, bullrush, swat and swim and long arm technique before shedding the block from OT with subpar length and physical toughness. He uses his solid play speed in pursuit before finishing up with a sack or QBH. He is good in coverage as he effectively patrols the flat and curl zone while reading the QB and shows solid awareness of receivers in his zone. He plays with an excellent motor as he plays to the whistle constantly. Good mental toughness enables him to elevate his play as a pass rusher on 3rd down as well as in big games. Struggles to consistently take the correct angle in pursuit against the run due to ordinary instincts leading to missed opportunities. Subpar length and lack of quality flexibility allow OT with good length, bend and play strength to stalemate him at the LOS.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Austin Myers, OT, Memphis
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5th-year senior. LT starter. Great size and strength with good feet, average skills as a run blocker but good skills as a pass protector to add value to an NFL team. Has a quick first step in both phases of the game and plays with a wide base. In pass protection, he is good. Has a good punch to jolt defenders off track; does a good job of keeping his elbows tight and displays good inside hand placement and strike timing. Flashes very good instincts, reading and reacting to twists and stunts. Can mirror, has a good lateral shuffle and set. Will let defenders cross his face and will occasionally give up inside leverage. Plays with good balance and stays off the ground, but is a bit of a waist-bender. Needs to learn to sink his weight and sit on a stool. As a run blocker, he is average. Can seal off the corner on OZ runs and screens, but has a tough time sustaining blocks and driving defenders off the ball. Is a good puller but has a tough time with latching onto linebackers and blocking at the 2nd level. Needs to work to the whistle – will occasionally let defenders in on the play. Has a lot of raw athleticism; could develop into a good pro with the right coach.
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision
Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Someone sent J.J. Watt a stuffed badger as a gift
J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement from the NFL after this season last month, says he recently got something that he has never received before: a stuffed Badger -- and not the type you would find in the toy aisle.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How will the Patriots Fix Their Roster in the 2023 Draft?
It wasn’t wholly unexpected, but even so, fans of the New England Patriots will be somewhat disappointed by their regression so far in 2022. At the time of writing, Bill Belichick’s side has an outside chance of sneaking a wild card and booking their place in the postseason shake-up, but they will need to up their game and hope others fall by the wayside.
Raiqwon O'Neal Declares for NFL Draft
UCLA offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal announced that he'll forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft on Wednesday. O'Neal, who came in from Rutgers as a transfer for this season only, started at left tackle in every game and was one of UCLA's better offensive lineman. At Rutgers, he was a multi-year starter and was one of the more sought-after offensive lineman in the portal last season.
Ranking South Carolina's eight wins in 2022
South Carolina’s season came to an end after losing in the Gator Bowl versus Notre Dame. While disappointing, it was a great year for the Gamecocks, winners of eight games. With a busy offseason ahead, it’s time to look back at each of the team’s wins from worst to best.
Munoz signs national letter of intent to Oklahoma City University
AZTEC − Hoping to continue her already prestigious wrestling career, Aztec High School senior Makayla Munoz signed her national letter of intent this week to pursue her educational goals at Oklahoma City University. Munoz, a three-time state champion who currently is working this season to winning a state title in each of her four years as a student at Aztec High School, was joined by family and coaches earlier this week to announce she was joining the...
Texans would hold pick Nos. 1 and 12 in 2023 NFL draft
Picking in the top-12 isn’t so bad. That is where the Houston Texans would have two selections if the 2023 NFL draft were held based on the results of Week 17. The Texans’ proprietary pick would warrant them the No. 1 overall choice due to their 2-13-1 record. Houston’s trade with the Cleveland Browns gave them the organization’s first-round pick, and currently it rests at No. 12 overall.
Comments / 0