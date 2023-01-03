ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

NEWS: Justin Fields Injury, OUT vs. Vikings In Week 18: Bears TANKING For #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings with an injury according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. An MRI revealed that Fields has a hip strain. Eberflus said the injury isn’t serious, but the Bears have decided to hold him out and start Nathan Peterman instead. Are the Bears tanking for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Chicago can land anywhere from the #1 to the #4.
CHICAGO, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Will Justin Jefferson enter the MVP race?

Currently playing impressively for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson is enjoying yet another outstanding campaign. The receiver is one of the 2022 NFL MVP candidates. However, to win the award, he will need to outperform a few elite quarterbacks. Fellow receivers like Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs are also in the conversation, but Jefferson boasts of the most receiving yards. He also holds the record for targets, catches, first-down catches, and contested catch wins.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: D’Anthony Jones, EDGE, Houston

Honors/CaptainshipCCCFA 1st Team All-American (’19) Games Watched@TXSA, @NCEA, OKTU, LASW (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) SR and 1 yr full-time starter as an EDGE where he lines up in a 2 pt stance in the 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Nickel defense of TXHO. He transferred from CALG prior to the 2020 season. He has marginal height, elite weight and poor speed with a muscular build. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, solid acceleration, balance, lateral quickness and agility with solid play speed. He is solid against the run. He is quick off the ball, displays quality physical toughness, good play strength with solid UOH in his timing and placement as he stacks OT with ordinary play strength at the POA before disengaging. He locates the RB with ordinary AA in the backfield and exhibits good closing speed before using his very good explosiveness to make the tackle behind the LOS for a TFL. He is a quality pass rusher. He shows average hip and ankle flexion as he bends at the apex allowing him to get under the pads of OT who bend at the waist. He uses his above-average play strength and solid pass rush move repertoire consisting of a rip, bullrush, swat and swim and long arm technique before shedding the block from OT with subpar length and physical toughness. He uses his solid play speed in pursuit before finishing up with a sack or QBH. He is good in coverage as he effectively patrols the flat and curl zone while reading the QB and shows solid awareness of receivers in his zone. He plays with an excellent motor as he plays to the whistle constantly. Good mental toughness enables him to elevate his play as a pass rusher on 3rd down as well as in big games. Struggles to consistently take the correct angle in pursuit against the run due to ordinary instincts leading to missed opportunities. Subpar length and lack of quality flexibility allow OT with good length, bend and play strength to stalemate him at the LOS.
HOUSTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Austin Myers, OT, Memphis

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5th-year senior. LT starter. Great size and strength with good feet, average skills as a run blocker but good skills as a pass protector to add value to an NFL team. Has a quick first step in both phases of the game and plays with a wide base. In pass protection, he is good. Has a good punch to jolt defenders off track; does a good job of keeping his elbows tight and displays good inside hand placement and strike timing. Flashes very good instincts, reading and reacting to twists and stunts. Can mirror, has a good lateral shuffle and set. Will let defenders cross his face and will occasionally give up inside leverage. Plays with good balance and stays off the ground, but is a bit of a waist-bender. Needs to learn to sink his weight and sit on a stool. As a run blocker, he is average. Can seal off the corner on OZ runs and screens, but has a tough time sustaining blocks and driving defenders off the ball. Is a good puller but has a tough time with latching onto linebackers and blocking at the 2nd level. Needs to work to the whistle – will occasionally let defenders in on the play. Has a lot of raw athleticism; could develop into a good pro with the right coach.
MEMPHIS, TN
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision

Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How will the Patriots Fix Their Roster in the 2023 Draft?

It wasn’t wholly unexpected, but even so, fans of the New England Patriots will be somewhat disappointed by their regression so far in 2022. At the time of writing, Bill Belichick’s side has an outside chance of sneaking a wild card and booking their place in the postseason shake-up, but they will need to up their game and hope others fall by the wayside.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
247Sports

Raiqwon O'Neal Declares for NFL Draft

UCLA offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal announced that he'll forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft on Wednesday. O'Neal, who came in from Rutgers as a transfer for this season only, started at left tackle in every game and was one of UCLA's better offensive lineman. At Rutgers, he was a multi-year starter and was one of the more sought-after offensive lineman in the portal last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Ranking South Carolina's eight wins in 2022

South Carolina’s season came to an end after losing in the Gator Bowl versus Notre Dame. While disappointing, it was a great year for the Gamecocks, winners of eight games. With a busy offseason ahead, it’s time to look back at each of the team’s wins from worst to best.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Daily Times

Munoz signs national letter of intent to Oklahoma City University

AZTEC − Hoping to continue her already prestigious wrestling career, Aztec High School senior Makayla Munoz signed her national letter of intent this week to pursue her educational goals at Oklahoma City University. Munoz, a three-time state champion who currently is working this season to winning a state title in each of her four years as a student at Aztec High School, was joined by family and coaches earlier this week to announce she was joining the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans would hold pick Nos. 1 and 12 in 2023 NFL draft

Picking in the top-12 isn’t so bad. That is where the Houston Texans would have two selections if the 2023 NFL draft were held based on the results of Week 17. The Texans’ proprietary pick would warrant them the No. 1 overall choice due to their 2-13-1 record. Houston’s trade with the Cleveland Browns gave them the organization’s first-round pick, and currently it rests at No. 12 overall.
HOUSTON, TX

