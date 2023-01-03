Editorial: Retry charter changes

Having gone off the deep end with its bundled deadly dozen charter amendments in the last election, Toledo City Council is now contemplating a dive into the shallow end with just one proposed amendment.

Now council has proposed putting one question on the ballot, to allow all unimproved streets in the city to be eligible for city funds to be upgraded. The current rule against it is a provision that has its roots in the mid-1960s when the city was expanding and adding neighborhoods from Washington and Adams townships.

Many of the neighborhood streets were not — and still are not — graded to the level then required by the city, including adequate stone base, curbs, and drains. The city approved a charter amendment in 1965 saying city funds could not be used to bring an “unimproved” street up to improved status.

It’s time to bring the bring the old township neighborhoods in from the cold, and so council is right to seek a vote on this particular provision.

That was one of 12 charter amendments that council put together on the Nov. 8 ballot. The list was so long and so involved that it contributed to long lines and waits at polling locations.

And what a grab bag it was: road repair, a third allowable term for the mayor, allowing council appointments to unfinished terms to not count against the term limit of 12 consecutive years, raising the mayor’s discretionary spending limit without council approval from $10,000 to $25,000, changing the word “secretary” to “administrative assistant,” making it easier for citizens to put initiatives and referendums on the ballot, and assorted other minor wording changes.

Toledo voters rejected the entire package in the last election by 52-47 percent. The most oft-repeated objection was that it mixed unrelated topics under one yes-or-no ballot question.

Many, including this newspaper, suspected that the hodge-podge of random charter amendments was all a smokescreen to reduce the attention to the provision allowing the mayor to seek a third term.

If the city’s Charter Review Committee and city council were serious about the other ballot amendments, they should also be brought forward to be voted on either individually or in groups that relate to each other.

That includes a possible third term for the mayor. Council will have to make the decision whether to exclude the current mayor from taking advantage of a newly allowed third term.

The city’s deadline, according to its charter, to file proposed ballot questions for the May 2 primary is March 3, or 60 days out.

If council waits that long they might get a cranky letter from the board of elections telling them the deadline under state law is 90 days, or Feb. 2.

Either way, having approved all 12 proposed charter changes for the ballot once, council should either put all 12 on the May 2 primary ballot or explain why not.