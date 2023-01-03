ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Academy ISD considering 4-day school week

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — Academy ISD in Little River-Academy is considering switching to a four-day school week by the upcoming school year. On Thursday, Superintendent Billy Harlan told 6 News the district has been looking for ways to entice future educators and believes a shorter school week could be the key.
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, TX
KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

U.S. Supreme Court halts lifting of Title 42

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts halted the lifting of "Title 42" on Monday, according to a tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In his tweet, Abbott said "Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place." "Today's order is a...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

How you can prepare for this week's winter weather

TEMPLE, Texas — Freezing temperatures are just days away in Central Texas. This is why Steven Bailey, owner and operator of HVAC company Dad's Thermostat, is giving tips on how to protect your home from damage. As we've seen, Texas is not immune to winter storms and cold weather....
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy