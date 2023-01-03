Read full article on original website
Academy ISD considering 4-day school week
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — Academy ISD in Little River-Academy is considering switching to a four-day school week by the upcoming school year. On Thursday, Superintendent Billy Harlan told 6 News the district has been looking for ways to entice future educators and believes a shorter school week could be the key.
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
Fort Hood's Transition Assistance Program is hosting a Mega Career Fair
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program is hosting a Mega Career Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lone Star Conference Center. This event is open to all job seekers and will feature 200 vendors offering information...
TxDOT to shut down sections of I-35 for bridge demolition next week
HILLSBORO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be shutting down parts of Interstate 35 to complete the demolition of the old Interstate 35 East southbound bridge from Jan. 10 to 13 each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The list of closures on Interstate 35 include...
Federal judge: Bruceville-Eddy man 'a leader' in Capitol riot, found guilty on all counts
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — "A leader, not a follower." That's what a federal judge called Bruceville-Eddy's Christopher Grider after he was found guilty on all felony and misdemeanor counts in his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. "Grider was a leader, not a follower, during the insurrection of...
U.S. Supreme Court halts lifting of Title 42
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts halted the lifting of "Title 42" on Monday, according to a tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In his tweet, Abbott said "Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place." "Today's order is a...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures. Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley. Those experiencing...
April sentencing hearing set for woman guilty in connection to Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, murder
WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar was set for April 5, according to a new court document obtained by 6 News on Monday. The hearing is set to happen at 9 a.m. in a federal courthouse in Downtown Waco. This news comes after Aguilar pleaded guilty...
How you can prepare for this week's winter weather
TEMPLE, Texas — Freezing temperatures are just days away in Central Texas. This is why Steven Bailey, owner and operator of HVAC company Dad's Thermostat, is giving tips on how to protect your home from damage. As we've seen, Texas is not immune to winter storms and cold weather....
