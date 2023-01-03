Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 01/03

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Dec. 9 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” tan and white female, unlicensed; dog aggression; stray picked up by a control officer Nov. 11 at 3265 Jackman Rd.

Boxer mix, black and white female, unlicensed; bite attempt (tried to bite a staff member at shelter Dec. 9); stray taken to shelter Nov. 23 by Nicholas Vondeylen, Wilmore Drive, Toledo, from the 1100 block of St. John Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull”/German shepherd mix, brown and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered Dec. 9 by Amanda Duncan, Beachview Road, Jerusalem Township.

German shepherd mix, black brindle male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered Dec. 9 by Robert Needles, Luann Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered Dec. 9 by Lynette Maggard, Yarmouth Avenue, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dog adopted out Dec. 9 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever, brown brindle female; stray taken to shelter Sept. 26 by Toledo police from the 400 block of Troy Street, Toledo.

German shepherd/Labrador retriever mix, white male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 5 by Brittany Lewis, Reynolds Road, Toledo, from the 2100 block of Reynolds Road, Toledo.

German shepherd mix, black and tan female; stray picked up by a control officer Nov. 8 at 2125 Nevada Ave., Toledo.

Hound mix, black and tan male; stray picked up by a control officer Nov. 18 at 1063 Sisson Dr., Toledo.

