oilcity.news
Wyoming 258 closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to strong wind gusts throughout the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 258, also known as Outer Drive, to light, high-profile vehicles. Light and high-profile vehicles include things like RVs, campers and some moving trucks, which all are at risk of rolling...
Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
Casper Fire-EMS Department urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear
CASPER, Wyo. — As efforts to keep streets plowed and clear continue in the wake of this week’s snowfall, fire hydrants throughout Casper and the rest of Natrona County are invariably being covered in snow. Because of this, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is asking locals to do their part in helping to ensure hydrants stay clear.
Sunny skies to last through midweek; chance of snow showers to follow
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents have been able to enjoy clear skies for the past several days. That should persist until this coming Wednesday, when the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for snow showers in the area. Today, Casper residents can expect temperatures to reach roughly 38...
(PHOTOS) Natrona County Fire District celebrates 30 years of service
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Natrona County Fire Protection District is celebrating 30 years of emergency service to the residents of Natrona County and surrounding communities. Prior to 1993, the Natrona County Fire Department provided the services of fire protection and other forms of emergency response to the...
Casper police investigating possible Begonia Street homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating a death that occurred the morning of Jan. 8 as a possible homicide. At 6:51 a.m., the CPD’s Public Safety Communication Center received a 911 call from an adult male reporting that a homicide had occurred on the 1600 block of Begonia Street.
Casper’s recycled Christmas trees shore up riverbanks, rendered into mulch
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents have until Jan. 21 to drop off their Christmas trees so that the City of Casper can turn them into mulch or fodder for shoring up riverbanks. Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made by Jan. 14.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department gave out fewer COVID tests, vaccines in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt, the number of vaccines and tests given out by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department were down in 2022 from the prior year. That was the word from the health department, which recently released data from...
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/31/22–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
Kelly Walsh teacher, coach captures the beauty of nature, wildlife in his artwork
CASPER, Wyo. — Growing up, Kelly Walsh High School teacher and wrestling coach Travis Peak developed a deep love of — and knack for— creating pieces of art. When his life took him in other directions, though, Peak’s passion and talent for painting and drawing were temporarily put on hold. But after joining KWHS as an art teacher in recent years, Peak has again taken up his love of the visual arts and seems determined to make up for lost time.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/5/23–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Casper Theater Company to present ‘On Golden Pond’ in February
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Company will present Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” the weekends of Feb. 10–12 and Feb. 17–19 at 735 CY Ave. “On Golden Pond” is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer in their golden years. During the 48th visit to Golden Pond, Maine, their summer home, they realize life is too short and they should enjoy all of the good things it has to offer. Norman is about to turn 80, with a failing memory and heart palpitations, though he is still eager for life. Ethel is 10 years younger but serves as the perfect foil for Norman.
Young pleads not guilty to double homicide; state undecided on pursuing death penalty
CASPER, Wyo. — The man accused of a double homicide in Natrona County last summer pleaded not guilty to three felony charges at his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Friday, Jan. 6. Luke Thomas Young, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He also...
