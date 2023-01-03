CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Theater Company will present Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” the weekends of Feb. 10–12 and Feb. 17–19 at 735 CY Ave. “On Golden Pond” is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer in their golden years. During the 48th visit to Golden Pond, Maine, their summer home, they realize life is too short and they should enjoy all of the good things it has to offer. Norman is about to turn 80, with a failing memory and heart palpitations, though he is still eager for life. Ethel is 10 years younger but serves as the perfect foil for Norman.

