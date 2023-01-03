Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
Colts News: Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley wants to stay in Indianapolis
Colts defensive coordinator faces another off-season of uncertainty as his team's head coach is fired for third consecutive year. Reggie Wayne wants to return as Colts receivers coach. Wayne acknowledged that he loves a life of leisure, but he said he'll be back in a Colts coaching cap if the...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
News 8 WROC
Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
chatsports.com
Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
KHON2
NFL Hawaii Tracker, Week 18: Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status still in question
The Dolphins clinched their first playoff spot since 2016.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after 1 season as head coach
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
chatsports.com
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
chatsports.com
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
New York Post
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer
What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
chatsports.com
Cowboys vs. Commanders 2022 Week 18 game day live discussion III
The Cowboys are looking awful versus the Commanders. More thread for the Cowboys and Commanders game.
chatsports.com
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
NFL power rankings: Ranking 14 playoff teams, 2023 offseason outlook
The 2022 NFL regular season is over after 18 incredible weeks full of surprises, injuries, disappointments and so much more.
chatsports.com
Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD
Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots. They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, sending the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy. Hamlin, who has shown...
NFL playoffs set as final week of 2022 regular season ends
The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in the wild-card round.
chatsports.com
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
chatsports.com
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread
It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, TV info
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is officially set and the league announced the schedule and TV info for the matchups of Super Wild Card Weekend.
chatsports.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives
Week 17 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (7-9) are back at home in Caesars Superdome to face the Carolina Panthers (6-10) for their final game of the 2022 season. Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives. New Orleans Saints:. CB...
