The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday

Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread

It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Inactives

Week 17 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (7-9) are back at home in Caesars Superdome to face the Carolina Panthers (6-10) for their final game of the 2022 season. Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives. New Orleans Saints:. CB...
