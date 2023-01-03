ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Hawkins, Shannon Jr. lead Illinois past No. 14 Badgers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois basketball got back on track Saturday. The Illini took down No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 at the State Farm Center. The Orange and Blue were led by Terrence Shannon Jr, who scored 24 points, and Coleman Hawkins who made six 3s and scored 20 points.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Team of the Week: LSA Boys Basketball

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is LSA Boys Basketball. The Lions are 15-0 this season under new head coach Wes Littrell. Although he's coached a perfect season so far, Littrell doesn't want any of the credit.
DECATUR, IL
Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
DECATUR, IL
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
MAROA, IL
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
MONTICELLO, IL
Occupational cancer now leading cause of death for fire fighters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network have dedicated this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers. Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most...
DECATUR, IL
Macon County Animal Shelter in dire need of adopters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is nearing maximum capacity. With around 70 dogs and 100 cats, the shelter is urging residents to consider adoption. As the only "open admissions" facility in Macon County, MCACC does not turn animals away based on health,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Major sewer main break in Harristown

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break. The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road. Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as...
HARRISTOWN, IL

