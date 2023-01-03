Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Hawkins, Shannon Jr. lead Illinois past No. 14 Badgers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois basketball got back on track Saturday. The Illini took down No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 at the State Farm Center. The Orange and Blue were led by Terrence Shannon Jr, who scored 24 points, and Coleman Hawkins who made six 3s and scored 20 points.
WAND TV
Team of the Week: LSA Boys Basketball
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is LSA Boys Basketball. The Lions are 15-0 this season under new head coach Wes Littrell. Although he's coached a perfect season so far, Littrell doesn't want any of the credit.
WAND TV
Burgener scores 1000th point, Central A&M wins Macon County Tournament Championship
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Central A&M took home the Macon County Tournament Championship Saturday. The Raiders edged out Cerro Gordo-Bement in a nail-biter 45-37. The Raiders were led by star point guard Jilyan Burgener who scored her 1000th career point in the fourth quarter.
WAND TV
Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament Highlights - Semifinals
MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament held their semifinal round tonight. Check out the scores and highlights here.
WAND TV
Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
WAND TV
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
WAND TV
Occupational cancer now leading cause of death for fire fighters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network have dedicated this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers. Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most...
WAND TV
CPD, local residents address violence after multiple shootings in 2023
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Within the first week of 2023, there have been multiple shooting incidents in the Champaign area. One shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man who has not been publicly identified yet. On January 5th, 2023, Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hills...
WAND TV
Macon County Animal Shelter in dire need of adopters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is nearing maximum capacity. With around 70 dogs and 100 cats, the shelter is urging residents to consider adoption. As the only "open admissions" facility in Macon County, MCACC does not turn animals away based on health,...
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 26 years for shooting at SUV containing 2 adults, 2 children
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Shelby County State's Attorney, 23-year-old Chance Evans was sentenced to 26 years in prison for firing a gun into an SUV following a heated argument with the driver. Evans was traveling in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's SUV on April 12...
WAND TV
Major sewer main break in Harristown
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break. The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road. Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as...
