Commission to consider new beach safety system

The Glynn County Commission will consider a warning light system for the three primary beach accesses on St. Simons Island when it meets Thursday.

Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus said the system, designed by SwimSmart Warning Systems, is similar to the flags lifeguards currently use — green for calm conditions, yellow for light surf or currents, red for strong surf or currents, purple for the presence of marine life like jellyfish, stingrays or dangerous fish and double red flags if the beach is closed.