Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Related
wflx.com
Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne
The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
wflx.com
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday. The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood. The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday. Investigators said it could...
wflx.com
Delray Beach man's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Officials confirmed Sunday that they recovered the body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over Saturday on Lake Osborne. The body of Roger DeCapito, 28, of Delray Beach was discovered at about 10 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Arielle Callender said. Rescue crews...
wflx.com
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday. Farm Share hosted the event at the New Discipline Worship Center located off 12th Avenue. The food included chicken, fruits and vegetables, rice and beans and milk. Farm Share...
wflx.com
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in central Palm Beach County was cleared after heavy delays Sunday morning. The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach. There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m., causing delays back to Lantana.
wflx.com
Man injured by reckless driver in West Palm Beach multi-car crash unable to work
Craig Coleman said he was driving home from Port St. Lucie for work and was on the phone with his wife for about five minutes right before the crash occurred. "I tell her I'm going to be home in two minutes, and I hung up the phone," he said. The...
wflx.com
Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie
A 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the 700 block of Southwest Bond Road, where the garage was fully engulfed. The man was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Port St. Lucie...
wflx.com
Light rail transit proposed from Wellington to West Palm Beach
A new travel option to get around town could be coming to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (PBTPA) has proposed to add a light rail system linking downtown West Palm Beach to The Mall at Wellington Green to help ease congestion. The Department of Transportation is...
wflx.com
Delivery person accused of killing Boca Raton woman won't receive death penalty
The delivery person accused of fatally beating a Boca Raton woman and setting her on fire has been spared the possibility of a death penalty with a non-jury trial scheduled for later this month. Prosecution and defense counsel agreed to a bench trial for Jorge Dupre Lachazo starting on Jan....
wflx.com
Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter reopens after repairs
A portion of Donald Ross Bascule Bridge located in Jupiter reopened to traffic Friday night after crews worked to make repairs a few hours. Openings for boaters remain suspended indefinitely, according to Palm Beach County officials. Eastbound traffic on the bridge was closed after experiencing a malfunction. The county said...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County businesses helping migrants who can legally work find jobs
As more migrants continue to arrive in the Sunshine State, many will first have to be processed before they can call South Florida home. "What brought me here? Looking for a better future, a better life a better job, that's why I came here," Waleska Santiago said. Santiago is from...
wflx.com
Financial advisor shares money-saving tips for the New Year
As consumers wait to see if inflation will cooldown in 2023, many people are trying new tactics to save money in the New Year. On Friday, WPTV asked people in Mizner Park what their New Year resolutions are. Many people said their resolution is to save money in 2023. “We...
Comments / 0