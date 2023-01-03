ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne

The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday. The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood. The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday. Investigators said it could...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach man's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over

Officials confirmed Sunday that they recovered the body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over Saturday on Lake Osborne. The body of Roger DeCapito, 28, of Delray Beach was discovered at about 10 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Arielle Callender said. Rescue crews...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families

The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday. Farm Share hosted the event at the New Discipline Worship Center located off 12th Avenue. The food included chicken, fruits and vegetables, rice and beans and milk. Farm Share...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in central Palm Beach County was cleared after heavy delays Sunday morning. The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach. There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m., causing delays back to Lantana.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie

A 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the 700 block of Southwest Bond Road, where the garage was fully engulfed. The man was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries, Port St. Lucie...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Light rail transit proposed from Wellington to West Palm Beach

A new travel option to get around town could be coming to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (PBTPA) has proposed to add a light rail system linking downtown West Palm Beach to The Mall at Wellington Green to help ease congestion. The Department of Transportation is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter reopens after repairs

A portion of Donald Ross Bascule Bridge located in Jupiter reopened to traffic Friday night after crews worked to make repairs a few hours. Openings for boaters remain suspended indefinitely, according to Palm Beach County officials. Eastbound traffic on the bridge was closed after experiencing a malfunction. The county said...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Financial advisor shares money-saving tips for the New Year

As consumers wait to see if inflation will cooldown in 2023, many people are trying new tactics to save money in the New Year. On Friday, WPTV asked people in Mizner Park what their New Year resolutions are. Many people said their resolution is to save money in 2023. “We...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy