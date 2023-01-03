Jekyll Island public safety facility construction planning in progress

Pictured is a rendering of the planned public safety facility on Jekyll Island. Provided photo

Construction of a new public safety facility on Jekyll Island is moving forward as the contractor looks for a way to keep the project within budget while dealing with inflation and supply chain challenges.

The facility will house the island’s public safety offices, fire and EMS departments and Georgia State Patrol Post 35, all of which are housed in outdated facilities that are non-compliant with ADA standards and smaller than needed for staff.