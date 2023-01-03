ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana loses to Northern Arizona in OT, setting up pivotal game at Northern Colorado

Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss at Northern Arizona on Thursday. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy