Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Q&A: Former Montana State QB Paul Dennehy on flag handoff to Tommy Mellott, other Sonny Holland memories
BOZEMAN — Before every Montana State home football game, a former MSU player hands the Montana flag to a current Bobcat and fellow Treasure State native. The flag bearer tradition carried extra meaning on Dec. 9. That night, MSU hosted William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Football...
KULR8
Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
KULR8
Montana loses to Northern Arizona in OT, setting up pivotal game at Northern Colorado
Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss at Northern Arizona on Thursday. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
Comments / 0