Who knows? Today could be your lucky day. As the new year starts, the office in charge of some of New York state's money has announced that they are in possession of over $1.7 billion in unclaimed funds. According to WRGB, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli made his early plea for New Yorkers to look and see if they are entitled to any of the unclaimed money.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO