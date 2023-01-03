Want to see 'El Matador' surf an electrified Dakar car across a giant lump of sand? Then head this way... The 2023 Dakar Rally route is the longest since 2014. With more than 3,000 miles of special stages – and a marathon stage in the Empty Quarter – spread over two weeks of intense racing, Saudi Arabia is currently throwing its gnarliest terrain at the competitors of the jewel in the crown of rally raid racing.

1 DAY AGO