Dakar's Stage 6 delivers a setback for Audi Sport
Two unlucky incidents on one dune sees Mattias Ekström now lead the charge for glory. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The fearsome and unforgiving nature of the Dakar Rally has truly made itself known to...
10 used cars for £10k we found this week
Let’s say you wanted an MX-5. You’re only human, of course, and we wish you the best of luck with that whole deal. But what if you wanted an MX-5 that offered a better approximation of the original small British roadster experience?. The 124 nails it, thanks to...
Watch: the final Audi R8 GT V10 vs the original MkI Audi R8 V8
TG takes the latest - and last, sadly - R8 V10 and pits it against the game-changing V8 original. Which is more fun?. Terrible news folks: the Audi R8 is no more. Well, almost. Audi has announced it’ll stop building its V10 supercar in late 2023 and its replacement will be an all-electric e-tron. Farewell, 5.2-litre howl…
How to turn your GR Yaris into a championship-winning rally car
Obviously, you’ll want to start here. Never mind that a rally car is only as good as its suspension, brakes, drivetrain and driver. You want the juicy stuff first. Remove the engine from your GR’s engine bay. Discard the exhaust manifold. Discard the turbo. Discard the pistons. Take a similar approach to the camshafts, rockers and springs.
Incredible teamwork sees Audi finish Dakar's Stage 7
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz help get Ekström and Bergkvist back on the road. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When it comes to the Dakar Rally, teamwork might be regarded as a driver and navigator...
Watch Carlos Sainz wallride a dune in his Audi RS Q e-tron
Want to see 'El Matador' surf an electrified Dakar car across a giant lump of sand? Then head this way... The 2023 Dakar Rally route is the longest since 2014. With more than 3,000 miles of special stages – and a marathon stage in the Empty Quarter – spread over two weeks of intense racing, Saudi Arabia is currently throwing its gnarliest terrain at the competitors of the jewel in the crown of rally raid racing.
