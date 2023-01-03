Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
'Boys in Blue' focuses on North Minneapolis football relationships, MPD officer coaches
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis North High School football coach Charles Adams says he's a boy in blue in more ways than one. "Not only being a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, I was a former Polar football player as well, so was my dad, so this documentary is us," said Adams.
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
fox9.com
4 hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left four people hurt on Hennepin Avenue, police report. Officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men who had been injured....
fox9.com
Ice maze opens in Eagan as part of Winter Skolstice event
A half-mile ice maze has opened at Viking Lakes in Eagan for "Winter Skolstice," an winter event with a warming house, curling and pond hockey. The maze will be open through Feb. 19.
fox9.com
New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism
Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
fox9.com
DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary
(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
fox9.com
Man hurt in drive-by shooting on I-394
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on I-394 in Minneapolis in the overnight hours. Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the shooting that happened in the HOV lane of 394. Officers say four men in a vehicle were headed westbound on I-394 when someone pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots. A passenger in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire, police say.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman stabbed husband to death: Charges
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their apartment earlier this week, charges state. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband on Jan. 3.
fox9.com
Looking to buy your first farm? A new grant could help with the down payment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans looking to purchase their first farm might be able to qualify for a $15,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to help pay for it. Applications are now being accepted for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program managed by the Minnesota...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
fox9.com
Highway 62 in Edina closed this weekend to fix pedestrian bridge truck hit
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A portion of Highway 62 westbound in Edina will be closed this weekend to fix the pedestrian bridge a truck smashed into last August. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of the highway between France Avenue and Highway 100 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
fox9.com
Weekend forecast: Peaceful with sunshine
The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will be chilly and brighter for most. The high temperature will be in the teens across the area.
fox9.com
Freezing fog could led to some slippery roads for Monday morning commute
(FOX 9) - Freezing fog could cause some trouble for drivers on their Monday morning commute in the Twin Cities. With temperatures expected to stay in the teens overnight, fog expected overnight could turn to freezing fog. Fog when it freezes looks like a very heavy frost on your car....
Comments / 9