mymoinfo.com
Daniel Frank Martin – Service 1/9/23 1:30 p.m.
Daniel Frank Martin of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 76. His funeral service will be Monday at 1:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Monday at 11:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Sterling Mauriece Dudley — Graveside Service 1/11/23 10:15 A.M.
Sterling Mauriece Dudley of Hillsboro passed away on January 1st, at the age of 89. A graveside service for Serling Dudley will be held Wednesday (1/11) morning at 10:15 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Reverend Peter M. Soens – Service – 01/10/23 at 10 a.m.
Reverend Peter Soens of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Peter Soens is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at the...
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Pipe burst damages building housing handful of businesses in Festus
(Festus) A handful of businesses located in the same building off East Main Street in Festus had to close recently due to a pipe burst. The pipe is expected to have burst sometime over the Christmas holiday weekend. The building houses 4 businesses which all had varying degrees of water...
mymoinfo.com
Two cars stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler
(Festus) The Festus Police Department is investigating a case of a break-in and vehicles stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler Center in Festus early Friday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says a call came in around 2 o’clock in the morning. Apparently, the suspects broke into the dealership to...
Community mourns victims killed in Pacific double homicide
A small town is reeling from a double shooting that left two people dead Wednesday night, stunned by the sudden violence.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
kfmo.com
Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash
(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation
(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Break-in at south St. Louis City gas station early Thursday morning
Thieves broke into a gas station in south St. Louis City early Thursday morning.
Homicide investigators called to fatal Pacific, Missouri double shooting
The police responded to a double shooting in Pacific, Missouri, on Wednesday.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64.
mymoinfo.com
Abby Basler Soccer Clinic at Jefferson College
(HILLSBORO) Abby Basler, Youth soccer director of “Kolping Kicks Soccer Club” is holding a soccer clinic this Saturday January 14th at Jefferson College for girls and boys ages 3-17. The cost of the clinic is $45, all players will receive a T-Shirt, skills training, games and a question answer session with coaching staff. Basler is a former Division I player at Illinois State University and her former teammates Kate Del Fava of the KC Current will be one of the instructors at the clinic. Basler says the players will get plenty of instruction and they will especially have fun.
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is out of the hospital after someone shot her during an attempted robbery right outside of her home. It happened just after midnight Wednesday as the woman and her husband were leaving a local casino. It was supposed to be a fun...
