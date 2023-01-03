NYC sports bar SUV crash leaves nearly 20 injured

Almost 20 people were injured after an SUV slammed into a Manhattan sports bar Monday night, according to officials.

The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a Toyota Rav 4 crashed into the Inwood Bar and Grill, the NYPD said. The FDNY said 18 people were treated and sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly 20 people are injured after an SUV crashed into a Manhattan sports bar. William Miller

The Rav 4 was traveling up Broadway when it was either hit by an Audi and careened into the Upper Manhattan establishment or swerved into the bar to avoid slamming into the other car after it was cut off, police said.

A worker at the bar told The Post to call back Tuesday.

The bar has more than 50 televisions and a private hall, according to its website.