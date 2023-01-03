Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury
Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
denver7.com
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
Bills vs. Patriots Postponement a 'Possibility' as Damar Hamlin Recovers?
As it stands, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are slated to play on Sunday.
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
WKRC
Monday Night Football preview: Bengals, Bills battle for AFC supremacy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The defending AFC champions are still battling for the top seed in the conference, a spot currently held by the Bills. The Cincinnati Bengals are just a game back of Buffalo in the standings. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor...
Josh Allen Bengals Pal ‘Discrediting’ Bills QB Development?
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is in no way being disrespectful when discussing the growth of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, his former college teammate. But …
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
