Hollyoaks spoilers: ARREST? Mercedes McQueen flees Hollyoaks!

By Tess Lamacraft
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEt40_0k1Wstu200

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in a blind panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Her on-off boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) warns her that the police are coming to arrest her.

Felix knows that DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is building a case against Mercedes after being convinced that she was covering for her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Tonight Felix tells Mercedes the only way she can escape prison herself is to go on the run.

Will hot-headed Mercedes listen to Felix?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJfuw_0k1Wstu200

Mercedes argues with Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, it’s tense at the Chen-Williams household and all eyes are on one particular family member after recent events.

Heartbroken parents, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) and her husband Dave (Dominic Power) desperately try and diffuse the situation but no-one is in the mood to take any notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuvGz_0k1Wstu200

The behaviour of Mason Chen-Williams has become increasingly disturbing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has a lot of emotions to deal with after recent events following the tragic death of his younger sister, Verity (Eva O’Hara) and the creepy revelations about his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Could there be light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering Tony?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

