Hollyoaks spoilers: DESPERATE! Dying Warren Fox kidnaps his children!

By Tess Lamacraft
 2 days ago

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) fears that time is running out and takes desperate measures to be with his children in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren is dying from liver failure and unless he gets a donor very soon he won’t be around much longer.

Warren is dying and time is running out for him in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

His ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has come up with a strict schedule of when he can see their twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

However the dates and times she’s allocated aren’t going to cut it with Warren.

Sienna has given Warren strict instructions on access arrangements to his children Sophie and Sebastian. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, in an act of desperation to be with his children, Warren kidnaps Sophie and Sebastian from under the nose of Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey)  during a game of hide and seek.

Ethan has been charged with looking after the twins and is in a blind panic when he realises what Warren has done!

Sienna is appalled to hear that her children are missing.

Will she be able to track Warren down before he does anything crazy?

Will Sienna find her twins and Warren before he does anything crazy? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there is anger and confusion in the Chen-Williams household when Dave (Dominic Power) and Honour (Vera Chok) are both given a heart-breaking ultimatum.

Plus there’s upset in store for John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) when his son, Matthew Jesus, comes to a big decision.

Matthew-Jesus has decided that lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) can help him and tonight he turns up suited and booted with a proposition!

What is Matthew Jesus after?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

