BERLIN CENTER OH- It’s always a fun time when Western Reserve and McDonald match up with each other in the battle of the Blue Devils. Both teams came in to Friday nights game hoping a win would turn them in the right direction. They both fought like their year was on the line as well. Im a night that saw both teams trade runs that were greater than ten points, Western Reserve pulled last and hung on 42-38.

COLLINS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO