ATLANTA, Ga. – EKU football offensive lineman Tucker Schroeder was chosen to the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Fall Winners for Life Team, the conference announced on Wednesday. The team is composed of one student-athlete from each of the 14 ASUN institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface. Schroeder was the lone football recipient in the conference.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO