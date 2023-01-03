Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
EKU's Tucker Schroeder Named To ASUN Winners For Life Team
ATLANTA, Ga. – EKU football offensive lineman Tucker Schroeder was chosen to the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Fall Winners for Life Team, the conference announced on Wednesday. The team is composed of one student-athlete from each of the 14 ASUN institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface. Schroeder was the lone football recipient in the conference.
EKU Sports
Road Trip Continues For Colonels At Central Arkansas On Thursday
CONWAY, Ark. – EKU's two-game ASUN Conference road trip continues on Thursday when the Colonels play at Central Arkansas. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.
EKU Sports
Colonels Fall By Four At Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Ga. – — The Colonels trailed by just one at halftime, but Kennesaw State started the second half with a 10-1 run on the way to a 79-75 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Monday at the KSU Convocation Center. EKU (8-7, 1-1 ASUN) jumped out to a...
