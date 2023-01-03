Read full article on original website
Webb City claims Kaminsky Classic championship in Joplin
Webb City holds off Francis Howell 53-52 Saturday afternoon to win the Kaminsky Classic tournament title in Joplin.
Joplin takes third at Kaminsky Classic; Wright scores 32
Joplin takes third at the Kaminsky Classic in Joplin, beating Poplar Bluff 66-60. All Wright scores 32 to lead the Eagles.
Wright, Gibson lead Joplin over William Chrisman in Kaminsky Classic opener
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) Joplin beats William Chrisman 53-45 Thursday night in the first round of the Kaminsky Classic. All Wright (20 pts) and Terrance Gibson (15 pts, 9 reb) lead the way for Joplin.
Little drops 30, Galena tops Frontenac to get to 7-0
FRONTENAC, Kan. - (WATCH) Tyler Little scores 30 Friday night to lead Galena to a 61-47 win over Frontenac. Maverick Harmon was also in double figures for Galena with 14 points. Mario Menghini leads Frontenac with 17 points, while Vinny Pile adds 11.
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, "The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
Quapaw's Deringer signs to St. John's University football
QUAPAW, Okla. - Quapaw High School standout quarterback Jack Deringer signs Thursday to continue his football career at St. John's University in Minnesota. Deringer threw for 2,859 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior season for Quapaw. "St. John's has a really good business program, and I want to go...
Big 3 Stories: high speed pursuit, Wheaton robbery, fatal crash on the Missouri Kansas border, and the National Guard deploys from Joplin
BIG STORY #3: NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. The pursuit of a white passenger car at one time topped 105 mph. The spikes set were successful in slowing down the pursuit. Once the vehicle hit the dead end of Jacob Lane the male driver fled on foot into Shoal Creek, briefly interacting with officers from a distance and refusing to come out of the water. Authorities say the suspect left behind items to identify the individual. Click here to read more about this story.
Eagle watchers gather at Roaring River State Park
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. - 4-Staters gathered today to search for bald eagles at Roaring River State Park. Officials say when water sources freeze in the north, bald eagles migrate south to find food and water. With its constant flowing water and abundance of fish, Roaring River is an ideal location...
News To Know: fire at the King Point Resort, and the search for an armed robber continues in Wheaton
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - On Thursday reports at about 1:15 A.M. alerted Cowskin Fire Department to a commercial structure fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled the blaze for an extended period of time during the early morning. Additional firefighters from Grove, Butler, Hickory Grove, Monkey Island Fireboat and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribal Fire all joined the fight. Units remained on scene until 8:00 A.M. Authorities say there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
ATM burglary in Missouri with stolen truck from Arkansas
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Early Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding a white Ford One-Ton stolen in nearby Rogers, Benton, County, Arkansas. Then that same stolen pickup was used by three adult males about 2:15 a.m. to break open the ATM...
Local horse club hosts showmanship and rodeo event for area youth
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County 4-H Horse Club today hosted one of its showmanship and rodeo events for area youth. The OCHC Shodeo features kids ages 5-18 with events like dummy roping, barrel and flag racing at the NEO A&M Indoor Arena. Officials with the event say they...
Joplin based eating disorder program receives national attention
JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Joplin based eating disorder program is receiving some nationwide attention. Freeman's Ozark Center sent a representative to New York to promote its "Reconnect" program at a conference. The program takes a coordinated team approach to treating patients in an outpatient setting. Officials say that approach betters...
Local Bird Count event kicks off in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today hosted a Bird Count event for Joplin kids. This program was hosted today from 9-12 P.M. at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin for ages 7-17. Naturalists from the area taught participants all about Ornithology and how birds in...
Man arrested and charged in Armed Robbery of Wheaton Fastrip
WHEATON, Mo. - Chief Clint Danforth of the Wheaton Police Dept tells KOAM's Shannon Becker they have arrested and now charged a man for the Armed Robbery of Fastrip in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023. "We received more than 50 tips," he tells KOAM's Shannon Becker....
Cherryvale man refuses arrest; barricades himself inside building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. - On Thursday, January 5, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations along with Montgomery County Detectives arrived at a Cherrvale, Kansas resident to serve a felony warrant. When deputies arrived at 5130 County Road 5600, they learned that suspect Niklas Nelson was on the property. Deputies say Nelson...
