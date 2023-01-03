Read full article on original website
R.R.G.
5d ago
He shouldn't have sold the movie rights to those people in the beginning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.
Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Gucci Mane’s 1017 Label Takes Another Blow With Mac Critter Murder Arrest
Another one of Gucci Mane's artists has run into trouble with the law, fueling speculation of a curse surrounding the Atlanta rapper. On Monday (Jan. 2), 1017 Global artist Mac Critter was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, XXL has confirmed via police records. According to a police affidavit, Mac, born Daniel Bates, is one of three men charged with the murder of Markeith Taylor, which occurred in North Memphis on Dec. 21, 2022. Police say four suspects met Taylor in a vacant lot where all four men brandished handguns. One of the suspects, identified as Gary Taylor, has been ID'd by a witness as the person who fired several shots that struck the victim.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
LaNisha Cole Fires Back At Critics Calling Her Nick Cannon's 'Baby Mama #538' Days After Shading Star
Price Is Right alum LaNisha Cole fired back at the critics calling her Nick Cannon's "baby mama #538" as she took to Instagram with a message about toxic relationships, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cole has been subject to relentless scrutiny after welcoming a baby girl, Onyx, with the Wild 'n Out host on September 14, recently making headlines for what some perceived as a slight to Cannon over "fake photo ops" with his other children and their mothers."[Onyx] is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it's not fake IG photo op love," she wrote in part Sunday,...
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons
Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single “Down In The DM.”. On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
