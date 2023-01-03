Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are under investigation by NCAA
The road to the NFL is paved with good football coaches facing a potentially bad outcome from the NCAA. The latest college coach to escape a predicament arising from an NCAA probe could be Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that the NCAA is investigating Michigan and Harbaugh for “numerous potential rules violations.” The violations include a possible claim that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NBC4 Columbus
Bengals react to NFL playoff changes
Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. The Spectrum Jan. 8,...
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
PHOTOS: Steelers miss postseason, but beat Browns and finish season with 9-8 record
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin focuses before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium displays a 'Love for Damar' message in honor of Damar Hamlin on Jan. 8th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native, Central Catholic graduate, and Buffalo Bills safety, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on Monday during a game in Cincinnati. Steelers running back Najee Harris fumbles the football while attempting to leap into the endzone against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8th, 2023...
NBC Sports
Buffalo Bills honor team's medical staff that saved Damar Hamlin's life
Not all heroes wear helmets and jerseys. The Buffalo Bills may have received a hero's welcome when they returned to the field Sunday for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday. But one of the loudest pregame ovations was for the heroes who helped save Hamlin's life: the Bills' medical and athletic training staff.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell on Bills-Bengals: Standard protocol was to resume play
One of the lingering questions from Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game relates to whether the league planned to proceed. ESPN said that the game would continue after a five-minute warmup period. NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied that any consideration was given to continuing the game.
NBC Sports
Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers rookies' growth
Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled NFL veterans. But they did experience one head-scratching moment -- their muffed handoff attempt in Week 11 -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme. On Thursday night, the running back shared on his Instagram story a...
NBC Sports
49ers display heartwarming support for Hamlin, Bills in Week 18
The 49ers are joining the NFL's efforts to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in heartwarming fashion. San Francisco outlined the number three in red paint at the 30-yard line at Levi's Stadium for Hamlin, who wears No. 3 for the Bills. Additionally, 49ers players warmed up for their tilt against the Arizona Cardinals in shirts that read "Love for Damar."
BYU gets commitment from former FCS starting offensive tackle in transfer portal
Ian Fitzgerald started at offensive tackle the past three seasons for Missouri State and has one year of eligibility remaining. He’ll transfer to BYU football for the 2023 season.
NBC Sports
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
NBC Sports
Breer: Three OC options for Pats not named Bill O'Brien
The New England Patriots almost certainly will find a new play-caller for the 2023 season after a lackluster year with Matt Patricia at the controls. Rumors have pointed toward Bill O'Brien being the man for the job, but what if the former Patriots offensive coordinator doesn't return?. Rick Stroud of...
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens
Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away. The celebration is a clear shot at the NFL’s updated AFC playoff rules, which...
NBC Sports
Giants to start Davis Webb vs. Eagles, per report
Giants head coach Brian Daboll played coy all week about whether or not he’d play his starts. Well, we have our answer. The Giants in Week 18 will start practice squad quarterback Davis Webb, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported. Webb was just elevated for this game. And the Giants are starting him instead of starter Daniel Jones or backup Tyrod Taylor.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton confirms that he has spoken with Broncos
On or after January 17, the Broncos will conduct an in-person interview with former Saints coach Sean Payton. Appearing Sunday on Fox, Payton confirmed the news. He also said that he already has spoken with the owner of the Broncos. “Denver’s the first team, and I was able to have...
NBC Sports
Report: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich
A couple of former Colts head coaches are expected to interview with the Panthers soon. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Panthers are set to speak with Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich as they look for a permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Interim head coach Steve Wilks is also expected to be a candidate in Carolina.
