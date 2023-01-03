ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Rasas' jumper lifts Prairie View A&M past Grambling 61-60

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Yahuza Rasas knocked down a jumper with 17 seconds left to lift Prairie View A&M to a 61-60 win over Grambling in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday night.

The Tigers’ Jourdan Smith got to the basket as time expired, but his layup did not fall.

Jeremiah Gambrell scored and contributed six assists for the Panthers (5-9). William Douglas shot 5 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Yahuza Rasas was 6 of 9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Panthers broke a seven-game losing streak.

Cameron Christon led the Tigers (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Shawndarius Cowart added 10 points and four assists for Grambling. In addition, Virshon Cotton finished with 10 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Prairie View A&M hosts Southern and Grambling travels to play Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of the quarter, but Minnesota scored the next six points to push the lead to 94-83 with about six minutes to go. An 8-2 run by Houston, with 3s by Kevin Porter Jr. and Martin, got the Rockets within five points a couple of minutes later. But Gobert got a dunk for the Timberwolves, starting a 6-0 spurt that made it 102-91 with about two minutes left to secure the victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy