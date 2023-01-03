Roadwork to force detours

The milling and paving operation on Bertha Street will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a news release from Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Because of the work, there will various detours and lane closures. Work starts on Bertha at South Roosevelt Boulevard, toward Flagler Avenue, with only one-way traffic southbound from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 9.

On Bertha, from Atlantic Boulevard to Flagler, there will be a flagging operation alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone in both directions during the week.

Flagler, from George Street to Second Street, will be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, with detours in place, according to Crean.

The milling and resurfacing on First Street, from Flagler to South Roosevelt, will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, with flagging operations alternating one-lane traffic.

Monroe County’s 1st Street and Bertha Street Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project in Key West was expected to be completed in December. The work consisted of reconstruction and resurfacing of the two roads, installation of a new stormwater collection system on Bertha Street, and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on 1st Street.

Monroe County partnered with the City of Key West on the 1st Street and Bertha Street Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project, to include reconstruction of existing sidewalks, construction of additional sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps as well as installation of landscape cut-outs. The design called for the reconstruction of the roads using an asphalt base instead of a typical limerock in order to minimize deterioration due to high groundwater as future sea-level rise impacts are felt.

The projects are being managed by Monroe County through RS&H and is partially funded by a Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program grant. The county has coordinated with the City of Key West and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for various infrastructure improvements.

For information, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/roadprojects.