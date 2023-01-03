Pedestrian killed on U.S. 1

State troopers are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 1 on Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

The accident shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 1, just south of Boca Chica Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A pickup was traveling south on U.S. 1 and a pedestrian was stopped facing east on the southbound shoulder of the highway, according to FHP. The pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway traveling east, and failed to yield the right-of-way by crossing directly into the path of the truck, reports state.

The driver of the truck attempted to swerve to the right to avoid a collision. As a result, the front of the truck collided with the right side of the pedestrian. The truck came to a stop facing northeast on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 1. The pedestrian was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center, but was pronounced deceased at Lower Keys Medical Center at 10:53 p.m. on Saturday.