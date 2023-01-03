ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Key West Citizen

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 1

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

State troopers are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 1 on Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

The accident shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 1, just south of Boca Chica Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A pickup was traveling south on U.S. 1 and a pedestrian was stopped facing east on the southbound shoulder of the highway, according to FHP. The pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway traveling east, and failed to yield the right-of-way by crossing directly into the path of the truck, reports state.

The driver of the truck attempted to swerve to the right to avoid a collision. As a result, the front of the truck collided with the right side of the pedestrian. The truck came to a stop facing northeast on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 1. The pedestrian was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center, but was pronounced deceased at Lower Keys Medical Center at 10:53 p.m. on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy