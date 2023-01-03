Local residents experience landings firsthand

Big Pine Key resident Robert Nowicki and his wife were part of a four-person camping group staying on Garden Key from Friday, Dec. 30, to Monday, Jan. 2. The following is his observations of the weekend’s migrant events.

When we arrived on Dec. 30, the ranger who gave us our camping briefing informed us that there had been approximately 400 migrants to land at the park in the last six weeks, and we would likely see some land while we were there, especially since winds were dying down.

When we arrived, there were only two migrants on the island that we could see. By that afternoon, another dozen or so had been rescued from Loggerhead Key, though it’s possible they were interdicted at sea. There was already a line of chugs beached near the dock from the past few weeks, and a chug or two beached on Long Key.

We witnessed our first landing that evening, right at the camping beach. This was around 9 or 10 p.m. A few minutes before landing we could hear shouting, hollering and cheering as the vessel approached. When it landed, everyone jumped out, embraced each other, cheered and engaged in other acts of celebration like kissing the beach, etc. One of the campers, Sarah, was fluent in Spanish and briefed the migrants on where they were and that a park ranger was coming to tell them what to expect next. The park staff handled the situation remarkably well, especially since they are not trained as border or customs agents, did not have enough staff, and most did not speak fluent Spanish. We saw them constantly rotate between intaking new migrants, retrieving migrants from Loggerhead keys and handling the leaky chugs, which were full of fuel.

The first chug was followed by a second a few hours later, with the same result. Shortly before dawn the next morning, another chug landed at the camping beach. This pattern continued through Saturday and Sunday, with at least two vessel landings on Garden Key within a few hours on New Year’s Day. Each time, the first indicator we had of the vessels was the sound of cheering from them. Each group was similarly ecstatic to land.

Each vessel was broadly similar demographically — the most common was men age 20-50 or so, but there were also many women, children, and even a dog or two. On Saturday, one of the other campers, who was a medical doctor, informed park staff a migrant who was 8 months pregnant had entered labor and needed to be airlifted to Key West. Shortly after, Trauma Star arrived and took her and a companion off-island.

It quickly became clear that the park was not going to be able to handle the influx of migrants. Aside from the fact that park staff were totally overwhelmed and unable to sleep with chugs landing every few hours, the facilities themselves were totally overwhelmed. The park has food, water and electricity only for a few park staff and, by lunchtime on New Year’s Day, almost 300 migrants had arrived and were waiting to see what came next.

As we departed the island Sunday, my fellow campers and I reflected on the surreal experience of watching one of the most isolated national parks in the country turn into a makeshift refugee camp, and all the bright examples of humanity that shone through as it did so. It will likely be one of the most impactful experiences of the lives of any of us that camped at Fort Jefferson those last days of 2022. I can’t think of a more powerful way to ring in a new year.