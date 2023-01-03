Dispose of Christmas trees properly

The City of Key West suggests the best way to dispose of their Christmas trees.

The city requests people do not put real trees in plastic trash bags. Instead, the city asked people to put them out beside the trash bins on collection day. Don’t throw them in the right-of-way, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

In addition, be sure to remove all decorations and tinsel. This way, Waste Management can process the trees like yard waste and send them to a mulch-and-compost center.