Former prosecutor suspended again

In yet another ripple in the "Tree House" murder case, former Monroe County state prosecutor Colleen Dunne has been suspended again by the Florida Bar, and this time it is for comments she made via text in attempting to block the marriage of one of the murder suspects, Franklin Tyrone Tucker.

Tucker is currently free on bail while he awaits a trial in the 2017 robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett on Stock Island.

Dunne signed a consent degree with the Bar, which handed down a 15-month suspension that started last January.

While incarcerated pending his trial, Tucker, who had attempted to have Dunne disqualified from the case, requested permission to marry millionaire CrossFit business founder Lauren Jenai. As per policy, the Monroe County Jail inquired if Dunne, then lead prosecutor in the case, had any objections to permitting the marriage. Dunne texted with a personal friend and "jokingly indicated she wanted to find a basis to object," the consent judgement in the Bar complaint stated.

Dunne "later consulted with a supervisor, who indicated that she could object on the basis that Ms. Jenai could potentially be a witness in the criminal case," the consent judgement stated. "According to the marriage application notes, respondent called the director of programs and advised that the 'courts object to the couple getting married during the pendency of Mr. Tucker’s case.'

"The statement recorded by the jail’s employee was misleading, as it was in fact the prosecutor who objected, not the courts. The jail initially denied the marriage application following respondent’s objection. Thereafter, a motion to clarify was filed. The Sheriff’s Office subsequently approved the request. In the interim, Mr. Tucker was released on bail and married Ms. Jenai following his release."

Although Dunne accepted responsibility for the rule violation outlined by entering into the consent judgment, she did offer some factors as mitigation, according to the Bar.

"Respondent is sorry that she initially joked about hoping to find a reason to object to the marriage," the consent judgement stated. "She did at all times have a reasonable basis for objecting, considering that complainant had interviewed witnesses in the case and was therefore a potential witness. This rationale was discussed with her supervisor and ultimately approved as the basis for respondent’s objection to the Sheriff’s Office. Moreover, respondent asserts that she did not use the word, 'the Courts,' when she phoned the civilian jail worker to relay the State’s position. Rather, she states that she used the phrase 'the State.' However, the civilian jail employee misrecorded the statement to read 'the Courts' object to the couple getting married during the pendency of Mr. Tucker’s case.

"Respondent admits that by reason of the foregoing facts, she has violated Rule 4-8.4(c) (A lawyer shall not engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation) of the Rules Regulating The Florida Bar," the consent judgement stated.

In December, Judge Mark Jones sentenced Rory Hank Wilson to life in prison in the killing of Matthew Bonnett in a building on Stock Island known as the "Tree House" and 20 years in prison on a related felony robbery of Paula Belmonte with a deadly weapon charge. A jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Wilson guilty in the murder and robbery.

Tucker recently had his bail reduced from $2 million to about $75,000, while awaiting his trial in the case. A trial date for Tucker has yet to be set.

In May, John Travis Johnson pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery with a weapon while masked and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while masked, according to the Monroe County Clerk of Court records. Prosecutors and detectives have alleged Johnson was the getaway driver in the murder. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Johnson in November 2017, and he was released from jail on May 6 of this year, the date the plea deal was signed. Johnson will remain on probation for the next five years, according to court records.

Tucker, Wilson and Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney's Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Belmonte and murder of Bonnett.

Prosecutors allege the three men planned the robbery after hearing there might be a large amount of cash at Belmonte's home. During the course of the robbery, Belmonte's neck was slashed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Bar complaint against Dunne also included a second allegation against her for not disclosing she had a personal relationship with a Delray Beach police officer she was representing in a civil matter, which Dunne could possibly been called a witness in the case.

Dunne filed a notice of appearance on behalf of a Delray Beach police lieutenant who wished to intervene in a civil matter to claim an interest in property in the possession of another, according to the Bar. The opposing counsel sought to disqualify Dunne from acting as attorney in the case, alleging she was a necessary witness in the matter and placing her under subpoena to testify. Opposing counsel later sought to exclude respondent on the basis that she had a personal relationship with the police officer in question, creating a conflict of interest, according to the Bar.

At the hearing on the motion to disqualify, Dunne testified she had not been romantically or intimately involved with the police officer in question, the consent judgement stated. The trial judge ultimately denied the motion to disqualify respondent on the basis that she was not a material or necessary witness. Opposing counsel subsequently obtained text messages between the respondent and an unrelated third party, which appear to indicate that she was dating the police officer in question prior to the testimony.

The Bar did not call for discipline in that complaint because "the testimony given at the motion to disqualify was not on a material issue, and therefore is not perjury," the Bar stated.

This is the second suspension from the Florida Bar Dunne has served. Dunne previously signed a consent agreement with the bar and the Florida Supreme Court in 2020, approving a one-year suspension for not divulging evidence in a 2010 attempted murder case. Dunne resigned from the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office in December 2019 after she entered into the consent agreement with the Bar.

In 2010, Dunne was prosecuting Key Largo resident Thomas Skinner on attempted murder and other felony charges for shooting a man and attempting to strangle Skinner’s then-estranged wife during a confrontation on Plantation Key. Skinner’s attorney, Cara Higgins, was arguing a not-guilty plea by reason of insanity.

The State Attorney’s Office hired an expert witness who advised Dunne to listen to Skinner’s recorded telephone calls from jail after his arrest to demonstrate his frame of mind.

Three of the calls were between Skinner and his son on the day of Skinner’s arrest.

However, Dunne never told defense attorney Higgins that such evidence existed, and Dunne used the information from the calls when she cross-examined the defense’s experts about the insanity defense, according to the complaint.

Such evidence should have been made available to the defense during what is known as discovery.