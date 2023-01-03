State-wide groundstop causes KWIA delays

Flights to and from Florida airports — including Key West International Airport — experienced delays of up to three hours after a radar and computer issue caused a groundstop Monday. The delays capped an already rocky travel season thanks to winter weather over the Chrismas holidays.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the groundstop Monday morning, impacting inbound and outbound flights at Key West. At one point, all eight of KWIA’s commercial slots were occupied with planes from Delta, Silver, American, United and JetBlue, with at least four other flights from American and United waiting their turn on the taxi way. The stop also affected private flights to and from Key West’s Signature Aviation.

Officials at Miami International Airport said there was a nationwide groun stop to and from Florida due to a radar link outage.

The issue was resolved, and planes were slowly being allowed to depart, MIA officials said. Key West’s traffic flow began to normalize around 4 p.m., but the groundstop could cause more delays because of displaced aircraft. Travelers are advised to contact their airlines for more detailed departure information.

American Airlines tweeted that the issue originated at the MIA control center and was impacting all carriers.

“The groundstop for all Florida airports is affecting all carriers in and out of the area due to an issue at the MIA ATC control center,” the message stated.

The flight-tracking app FlightAware showed delays at all major Florida airports.

Orlando International Airport was experiencing delays of 36 minutes and increasing. Fort Lauderdale was at one hour and increasing, while Miami reported delays of up to 45 minutes.

Key West was not yet reporting any more significant delays, but it would depend on the flow of traffic under the air flow management program put in place by the FAA.