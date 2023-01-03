Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KDVR.com
Mild temperatures helping to finally melt snow
coloradosun.com
Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants
ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Influential Colorado Sheriffs prepare to leave office
Both sheriffs say they plan to spend time with family.
KDVR.com
Two long-time sheriffs stepping down
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Aurora, CO
Aurora is a city primarily located in Arapahoe County, Colorado, that serves as a haven for outdoor recreation, historical landmarks, and multiple learning and entertainment hubs. Formerly known as the town of Fletcher during the 1880s, Aurora has long stood in the shadows of Denver. It was named after Denver...
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
weather5280.com
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
kubcgold.com
What’s it Really Like to Be Arrested in Colorado?
Jail is definitely a place that no one ever wants to find themselves in. However, many who have never actually experienced what it's like first-hand have often wondered what it's like. If that happens to be you, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to see what it's like to be arrested...
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declaration
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster. The council will vote on the declaration Monday.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for "many weeks", CAIC warns
Following an avalanche the killed a snowmobiler and left another missing in Grand County on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for many weeks. "The Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks. You...
KDVR.com
DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect
FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services
DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
