Lori Hanley, 54, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics on Thursday, January 5, 2022, after a month long stay. Lori Ann Hanley was born in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Linda Durbin and Dave Cranford. She was adopted by Eugene and Shirley (Yocum) Woods five days later. She grew up in Greenbush, Illinois and graduated from high school in 1986 from Bushnell (Illinois) High School. She attended cosmetology school and worked in a salon for a number of years before returning to college at Carl Sandburg College to attain her LPN. Lori married Jack Hanley on August 17, 1996. They moved to Unionville, Missouri, in 2001, and Lori worked at the Care Center in Milan and at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. She also drove a school bus for Putnam County R-1 Schools. Her later years were spent caring for her grandson, Oliver Valentine, whom she loved very deeply.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO