Lori Hanley, 54, of Unionville, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Lori Hanley, 54, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics on Thursday, January 5, 2022, after a month long stay. Lori Ann Hanley was born in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Linda Durbin and Dave Cranford. She was adopted by Eugene and Shirley (Yocum) Woods five days later. She grew up in Greenbush, Illinois and graduated from high school in 1986 from Bushnell (Illinois) High School. She attended cosmetology school and worked in a salon for a number of years before returning to college at Carl Sandburg College to attain her LPN. Lori married Jack Hanley on August 17, 1996. They moved to Unionville, Missouri, in 2001, and Lori worked at the Care Center in Milan and at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. She also drove a school bus for Putnam County R-1 Schools. Her later years were spent caring for her grandson, Oliver Valentine, whom she loved very deeply.
Sullivan County bridge to close Monday as part of the FARM Bridge Program
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Sullivan County, Mo., bridge is closing for five months starting on January 9, 2023. The Route E Bridge over West Locust Creek is being replaced as part of the FARM Bridge Program. The deteriorating span is approximately eight miles northwest of Milan. MoDOT's FARM...
Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Kirksville Manor Care Center. The son of the late Arthur Holland and Gracia Ella (Waddill) Simler, he was born August 28, 1933 in Kirksville, Missouri. On June 24, 1956 in Green Castle, Missouri, Keith was united in marriage to Wanda Parmley who preceded him in death on March 6, 2014. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Simler, and three sisters, Margie Wood, Mavis Young, and Neva Jean Barnhill.
Applications for growing marijuana in Missouri available on Saturday
COLUMBIA — On Saturday, Missourians over the age of 21 will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana. Missouri state health officials said eligible applicants can cultivate up to 18 cannabis plants. Missourians can start filling out forms to grow their own marijuana through the Missouri...
Kobe Brown's 18 points help No. 20 Missouri beat Vandy 85-82
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, DeAndre Gholston scored 17 points and No. 20 Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82. D'Moi Hodge also had 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri improved to 7-0 all-time against Vandy at home. Liam Robbins...
From Bloomfield, Iowa to 'The Bachelor'
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is set to be featured on prime time television. Mercedes Northup, 24, of Bloomfield, Iowa, was chosen to participate in the 27th season of "The Bachelor" on ABC. Northup currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Her mom, Cassie Northup, is from Muscatine, Iowa,...
List of candidates running for Kirksville City Council released
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A list of candidates that have filed to run for the Kirksville City Council has been released. In April, city voters will be choosing who will serve on the council in the seats currently held by Rick Steele and Jennifer Walston. Both of them have filed...
Kirksville Hy-Vee store will soon have self-checkouts
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland Hy-Vee is joining a list of stores that already have self-checkouts. Hy-Vee Spokesperson Dawn Buzynski confirmed to KTVO on Friday that the Kirksville store will be bringing in self-checkouts. This is part of a move by Hy-Vee to make shopping easier for customers. Buzynski...
