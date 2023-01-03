ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man killed after gunshot travels through neighboring apartment wall in Fresno, police say

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baLAE_0k1WmRk200

A man in his 40s was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex near North Blythe and West Austin Way avenues in Fresno.

Few details were immediately available. The death marks the city’s second homicide of 2023.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the upper body after a bullet traveled the wall from a neighbor’s home. Lt. Israel Reyes said there were at least five people inside the home, including children, when the man was shot.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they’re investigating whether it was intentional or accidental. No arrests were reported late Monday.

Comments / 1

fresno559 crazy559
5d ago

damn murder after murder in Fresno this is why u gotta have a gun but in reality look what happened he was shot and killed inside so not safe anywhere sad this year in Fresno is gonna be like the year 2021

Reply
3
 

Fresno, CA
