Chicago, IL

CBS News

Buffalo Bills return two kickoffs for touchdowns and secure win in first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field Sunday for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest, and in a play that seemed plucked from a movie, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in front of a packed house filled with tens of thousands of fans who erupted in celebration. The Bills went on to win 35-23, eliminating their division rival New England Patriots from playoff contention.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
BUFFALO, NY

