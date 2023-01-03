Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
CBS News
Six decades after becoming one of the first Broncos cheerleaders, former "Broncette" still roots for Denver every week
At the age of 76, Nancy Alfsen can still twirl a baton pretty well. The Colorado sports fan was expert at it as a teen, and got the chance of a lifetime when the Broncos formed in 1960. When she was 14, Alfsen auditioned to become a Denver Broncos cheerleader....
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Buffalo Bills return two kickoffs for touchdowns and secure win in first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field Sunday for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest, and in a play that seemed plucked from a movie, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in front of a packed house filled with tens of thousands of fans who erupted in celebration. The Bills went on to win 35-23, eliminating their division rival New England Patriots from playoff contention.
Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
Mike Williams, other Chargers hurt; so why did Brandon Staley play starters?
The Chargers' season finale was meaningless so why did coach Brandon Staley play starters? Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray Jr. were injured.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
Cavs roll past banged-up Suns 112-98
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the banged-up Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night.
