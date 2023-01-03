ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

chatsports.com

Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th

The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol

Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations

A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

