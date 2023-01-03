Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
chatsports.com
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
chatsports.com
The heroics of Marcus Shaver Jr. lift Boise State over San Jose State, setting up a high-profile conference tilt with Utah State
Give a ton of credit to Tim Miles and the Spartans. They will be a bubble-buster throughout Mountain West play. When you are facing a squad that has someone as cold-blooded as Marcus Shaver Jr., all that effort can be for naught. Key Teams Stats of the Night. Field Goal...
chatsports.com
Portland Continues Tough WCC Slate at Saint Mary’s Saturday Night
Portland Pilots (8-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 2-0 WCC) • Portland continues West Coast Conference play with a Saturday road game at Saint Mary's. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the University Credit Union Center.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th
The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Community expresses grief for woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'
The Tucson community is expressing grief over a woman known as 'The Umbrella Lady' after a car hit her Thursday morning.
azbilingual.news
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
KOLD-TV
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter for...
KOLD-TV
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
Couple found dead in mobile home
The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating a shooting at a mobile home resort. The incident occurred Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road.
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations
A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
Comments / 0