A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO