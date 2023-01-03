Kenneth Ray Lindsay, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 3, 2023, at his home. Ken was born August 22, 1944, in Rigby, Idaho, to James Alfred Lindsay and Ethel Fowers Lindsay. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. On August 28, 1970, he married Peggy Egan in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ken and Peggy made their home in Portland, Oregon, where Ken worked as a business owner, Vice-President, and Sales Director for IMS, an International Tech Company which he co-founded in the 1980s. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings and served in the Idaho Falls Temple weekly. He enjoyed his family, his faith, fishing, automobiles, camping, firearms, and woodworking. He loved walking, especially with his dog, Jack. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Lindsay of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Justin (Jennifer) Lindsay of Ridgefield, WA; son, Jake (Marcie) Lindsay of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jim (Gwen) Lindsay of Augusta, GA; sister, Louise Zones of San Jose, CA; eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Brent Lindsay. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Stanfield Ward, 1925 East 49th South, with Bishop Tim Ross officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ken 8/22/1944 - 1/3/2023Lindsay.

