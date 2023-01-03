ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington business owners reap benefits from Cotton Bowl crowds

By Olivia Leach
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After Tulane beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, fans filed out of AT&T Stadium and headed to Arlington bars and restaurants – helping local businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

For 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge owner JP Hunter, every sports event in Arlington is great for business.

"Usually when the game lets out we usually have a crowd of people," said Hunter.

And the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is no exception.

"Every event honestly that's in the area is a bit of a success story for us, every time we get to see people it's always fun because we get to see winners and losers."

Winners like Maren Marshall and her husband – Tulane fans from Houston who are getting to explore the Arlington area after their team's big win.

"It's been great but this has definitely been the highlight for me, I mean besides the game of course," said Marshall.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is estimated to generate almost $100 million for the North Texas economy every year, second only to the State Fair.

And it's not just local businesses who benefit. Since 2016, the Cotton Bowl Foundation has given more than $2 million to local nonprofits like the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

"Just having the huge crowds,you never know who you're likely to meet down here," said Hunter.

