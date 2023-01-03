Edgecombe deputies investigate animal abuse case

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is working on what longtime animal rights advocate Peggy Harrell called “the worst (animal abuse case) I’ve ever seen in our area.”

The agency is seeking the public’s help in locating the responsible person or persons and Sheriff Clee Atkinson said in the post that “ECSO intends to investigate this to the fullest and will bring those responsible to justice.”

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, the Animal Services Unit received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day about deceased dogs on what was described as Baker Street Extension just outside the Tarboro town limits.

The post stated that the dogs “appeared to have been starved to death and dumped. No ID or microchips were located on the animals.”

The bodies of the three dogs — two tan and one black — had been dumped on the west shoulder of the roadway, which starts as Baker Street before turning into Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and then SR 1518 at the town limits. All three dogs had two-inch leather collars around their necks.

The two tan dogs were more emaciated than the black dog, with one missing part of its snout and lower jaw while the other’s eyes were sunken into its head. The black dog showed no visible wounds and had curled up before it died.

The point at which the carcasses were dumped was a short distance from the road’s intersection with Daniel Street adjacent to a sand pit.

The photos were posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon and immediately drew a wide range of comments.

Among them was one that the dogs had been used as bait dogs by someone involved in the illegal practice of dog fighting, especially because of the type of collar on the carcasses.

The post by the sheriff’s office on Monday received a similar response before the agency limited comments, Still, more than 430 people had reacted to the post, which was shared more than 330 times.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at 252-641-7911.