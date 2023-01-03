Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WTHR
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family
It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
WTHR
NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
WTHR
Texans rally to beat Colts, but lose top draft pick
INDIANAPOLIS — Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins on fourth down with 50 seconds left in Sunday's season finale then connected with Akins on the 2-point conversion to give Houston a 32-31 victory at Indianapolis — costing the Texans the first pick in April's draft.
