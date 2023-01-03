ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTHR

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family

It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WTHR

NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
WTHR

Texans rally to beat Colts, but lose top draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS — Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins on fourth down with 50 seconds left in Sunday's season finale then connected with Akins on the 2-point conversion to give Houston a 32-31 victory at Indianapolis — costing the Texans the first pick in April's draft.
HOUSTON, TX

