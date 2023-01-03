Sports Roundup: Knights take title, go to 11-0

Northern Nash used strong offensive outputs in the second and third quarters to pull away from Henderson Collegiate, 80-59, in the boys championship game of the annual Bunn Holiday Tournament on Thursday (Dec. 29) at Bunn High School.

The Knights remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0 while Henderson Collegiate dropped to 7-7.

Northern led 18-13 after the first quarter but outscored the Pride 22-13 in the second quarter and 23-13 in the third quarter to extend its advantage to 24 points. Henderson Collegiate held a 20-17 edge in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback.

Jamal Townsend led the Knights with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Randall King added 13 points and five rebounds while Jessiah Atkinson and Izeal Mallory provided 11 points each.

Mallory also hauled in eight rebounds while Christian Bell and Demondre Haymon chipped in seven and six rebounds, respectively. King, Townsend and Atkinson each dished out four assists.

WRESTLING Huskies take crowns in Falcon Duals

Three North East Carolina Prep wrestlers claimed first place in their weight classes during the 2022 Falcon Invitational Tournament on Friday at C.B. Aycock High School.

Colton Lewis won the 106-pound title with a bye and three wins, including a pin over Alex Monks of Bunn at 3:54 in the finals.

Ryan Mann took the 138-pound crown with a bye and three victories. He pinned Jonathan Martinez of Gray’s Creek at 0:47 in the finals.

Landon Browning captured the 145-pound championship with a bye and three wins, including a pin at 2:32 in the finals against Kevin Brown of Southern Lee.

Daniel Silver finished 2-1 and in second place in the 285-pound weight class for the Huskies, while Anthony Cairo placed second at 152 with a 2-1 mark. Jayden Test (3-1) was third in the 120-pound weight class.

Other NECP wrestlers who competed included Kemon Downing (0-2 at 113), Christian Test (0-2 at 126), Robert Tucker (2-2 at 132), Nicholas McDonald (2-2 at 170) and Issac Ponce (0-2 at 182).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wesleyan women rally past Lynchburg

A 19-9 run in the fourth quarter helped the North Carolina Wesleyan University women’s basketball team to overcome Lynchburg 61-57 on Friday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Bishops (6-4 overall) amassed 21 points in the second quarter to take a 32-23 lead at the break, but Louisburg went on a 25-10 run in the third quarter to regain the lead, 48-42.

Three starters scored in double figures for Wesleyan. Nadia Simmons led the way with 13 points while Kayrisma Harrison and Johnay Goddard added 12 points each. Godard and Kaniya Cromartie led the Bishops in rebounding with nine each.

Corynthian Williams came off the bench to collect seven points and Cromartie provided six for Wesleyan in the win.

The Bishops shot 42.9 percent (24 of 56) from the field but were 12 of 16 (70 percent) from the free throw line.

Macey Mullins (17 points) and Maddie Nimmo (13) led Lynchburg, which was just 18 of 62 from the field (29 percent).

Wesleyan trailed 48-40 with 1:40 left in the third quarter but outscored Lynchburg 21-9 over the final 11 minutes and 40 seconds.

Simmons’ jumper and two free throws, plus a basket by Goddard, put the Bishops ahead 59-53 with 2:19 left. Lynchburg (2-9 overall) trimmed the deficit to two (59-57) when Jayda Chambers made one of two free throws with 45 seconds left, but two free throws by Deonna Adams with 18 seconds remaining proved to be the margin of victory for the visitors.

Wesleyan plays at Salem (Virginia) on Wednesday and is at Southern Virginia on Saturday (Jan. 7).