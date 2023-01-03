ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

North Edgecombe boys lead from jump, win championship

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

PINETOPS – North Edgecombe High School’s varsity boys basketball team led from wire to wire and were challenged several times, but the Warriors held off Southeast Halifax 74-65 to win the Edgecombe County Holiday Classic on Friday night at SouthWest Edgecombe High School.

The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall with their second victory over Southeast (4-3 overall) this season. North Edgecombe defeated the Trojans by six (65-59) in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game earlier in December.

In the rematch for the tournament championship, North scored the first 11 points behind three baskets from tournament most valuable player Ahkee Lyons and buckets from Jynez Davis and Latraviun Parker, prompting a Southeast Halifax timeout at 3:34 of the first quarter.

The Trojans got on the board just 13 seconds later on a three-point play from Trayvese Silver, who led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. The Trojans closed the quarter with 13 of the final 19 points to cut the deficit to 17-13.

Silver’s steal and coast-to-coast layup pulled SEH within two points at the beginning of the second stanza.

Yet every time the Trojans made a small run to close the gap, North Edgecombe had the answer.

Erik Lyons’ basket and pass to Do’Marius Parker for a bucket pushed the Warriors’ lead to six. When the Trojans cut it to four, Parker buried a three-pointer followed by a triple from Zyrian Pittman to keep the lead at six.

Davis then drew a charging foul and an Ahkee Lyons bucket extended the advantage to 11 (32-21) with 2:31 left in the first half.

The closest Southeast would get the rest of the half was seven points, and it trailed by nine (39-30) at the break after a bucket by Dontrevious Whitaker.

A 7-2 run to start the third quarter helped the Warriors establish a 14-point lead (46-32).

Southeast Halifax responded with 10 straight points over the next three minutes to get within four (46-42).

North Edgecombe collected nine of the quarter’s final 15 points (Davis off a pass from Ahkee Lyons, Latraviun Parker triple and two free throws and another bucket from Davis off an assist by Alijah Felder) to take a 55-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

Silver kept trying to bring the Trojans back. His baskets on consecutive possessions sliced the deficit to five (59-54) with 6:12 left.

Erik Lyons then swished a three-pointer, and after a turnover by the Trojans, Ahkee Lyons made a triple to push the North Edgecombe lead up to 11 (65-54) at the five-minute mark.

Southeast rallied with six straight points to cut the lead to 65-60.

The Warriors extended their advantage to nine again with two minutes remaining behind Erik Lyons and Pittman.

The Trojans then went cold from the field, and North Edgecombe got free throws from Ahkee Lyons, Erik Lyons and Pittman to complete its scoring.

Ahkee Lyons and LaTraviun Parker led North Edgecombe with 17 points each while Erik Lyons added 14, Pittman had 10 and Davis collected eight.

In addition to Ahkee Lyons, Pittman and Erik Lyons made the all-tournament team for the Warriors while Jamerius Hudson joined Silver on the squad from Southeast Halifax.

ZyTavious Thigpen and Keyshaun Powell (SouthWest Edgecombe) and Omar Lewis (Tarboro) were also named to the all-tournament team.

North Edgecombe advanced to the finals with a 79-61 victory over SouthWest Edgecombe as Ahkee Lyons (23 points, Erik Lyons (15 points) and Pittman (14 points) were the top scorers. The Cougars got 18 points from Thigpen and 15 from Xander Brown while Braydon Nines added eight points.

SouthWest (2-7 overall) claimed third place with a 70-40 triumph over Tarboro as the Cougars built a 33-10 halftime lead. Thigpen (13 points), Powell (12), Ricky Smith (12) and Nines (10) were the top scorers for SWE.

Tarboro (0-5 overall) lost 80-57 to Southeast Halifax in its first-round game on Dec. 29.

