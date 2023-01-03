ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Giants Week 18 report card: Defensive reserves hold their own

Grading the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense How about Davis Webb? It was rough early in his first NFL start but he settled in (23 of 40, 168 yards, 1 TD) and his 14-yard TD run, bowling over Reed Blankenship in the fourth quarter, left his teammates surprised and impressed. He was operating with a bunch of backups and no one can say Webb did not compete. RB Gary Brightwell (11-60) had a 25-yard run. Leave it to C Nick Gates to get in the face of LB T.J. Edwards after Edwards hit Webb out of bounds....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
