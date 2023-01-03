Lakers: LeBron James Tweets Out Prayers for Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills safety is in critical condition.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James proved vocal tonight following the injury of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after effectively tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a Monday Night Football matchup.

Play was suspended and the game ultimately was postponed. CPR was attempted, and an ambulance was eventually driven onto the field to transport Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, writes Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle .

Following a 121-115 Lakers win over the Charlotte Hornets tonight, James indicated he was praying for Hamlin, his family and all affected players.

"My thoughts and super prayers [go] up to the skies above for that kid's family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL and everybody [who's] a part of the NFL family. It's definitely the right call by... whoever had the authority to make that call to suspend that [game]. The safety of players in all sports is always the most important," James said. "It was a terrible thing to see."

Minutes later, the 18-time All-Star took to Twitter to relay this message to Hamlin:

James, one of the NBA's leading lights over the past 20 years, has long been a huge football fan, and it's special to see such a big figure from another league quickly speak out in favor of player safety. His support reflects a broader brotherhood shared by all pro athletes, who push their bodies to the limit while accomplishing superhuman feats the rest of us can only dream of (or write about).

We at All Lakers echo LeBron's sentiments and are pulling for Damar Hamlin.

Folks have been donating in droves to a recent toy drive put up by Hamlin. Though it is for an old fundraiser, it seems quite probable the money will continue to be put toward a worthy charitable cause.