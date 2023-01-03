NBA Stars Hail Donovan Mitchell For Legendary 71-Point Performance: "You're Insane!"

Players and coaches around the NBA were stunned to see Donovan Mitchell score 71 points in a historic performance.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell has broken the internet with his incredible 71-point performance against the Chicago Bulls to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to an incredible OT win. Mitchell also broke the franchise single-game scoring record for the Cavaliers, which was held by championship-winning heroes LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Given the magnitude of what Mitchell achieved, becoming only the third player since 2000 to score 71 points in a game, players around the league were quick to give the shooting guard the respect he deserves. Among the stars was LeBron James, whose record he broke, while Kyrie Irving shared what he felt when he was playing Call of Duty with Mitchell today prior to the game.

Players have been watching some incredible performances this season and then going out and outdoing each other. Joel Embiid had an incredible 59-point game with incredible defense at the start of the season. Luka Doncic had a 60-point 21-rebound triple-double just a few days ago and now Mitchell has gone nuclear as well.

Are These Legendary Performances Going To Continue Happening?

We haven't seen this many excellent individual performances from players on a nightly basis in years. It's also not the same 2 or 3 players that are putting up incredible numbers. The league genuinely seems to be in a place where all games are must-watch because someone might just make history, as Mitchell did tonight.

On the same night as Mitchell, we also saw LeBron James have another 40-point game in year 20. We saw Luka Doncic help the Mavericks overturn a 26-point deficit to win a game, and Kyrie Irving has a near-perfect first half against the San Antonio Spurs. NBA basketball is truly thriving.

