ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ourdailybears.com

PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far?

The Transfer Portal has changed college football; there is no denying this fact. Players are now more free than ever before to move between schools, often without restrictions or having to sit out given that the NCAA has also become much more lenient with exemptions allowing immediate eligibility. Managing a roster has become arguably the most difficult part of a head coach’s job, since the guys you have today and are planning to have tomorrow may decide to leave on no or little notice (certainly not enough to make a major difference in your ability to replace them quickly, unless you’re one of a handful of schools that other players are clamoring to get into, or you recruit well enough that this 4/5* can be replaced by that other 4/5*, in which case, go away).
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Dre’una Edwards breaks silence over eligibility issues

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After months of speculation as to why Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards hasn’t been eligible to play, Edwards took to social media to explain why. Edwards said she took extra hours academically to meet the requirement imposed by the NCAA. Now that that hurdle is completed, all that’s left is her […]
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend

A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Matthew Moore

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ellison high school senior Matthew Moore. Moore is a football captain, standout track athlete and keeps his grades up. He was on the academic all-state football team. Congrats to Matthew Moore!
KILLEEN, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Temple, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Copperas Cove High School soccer team will have a game with Temple High School on January 05, 2023, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

A pair of Waco surgeons returns from Ukraine

WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Surgeons Freeland Ackley and David McCall recently returned home after spending time in Ukraine providing medical service and assistance to civilians and soldiers. The two say they're very religious individuals who were lead by God to the country to lend a helping...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy