Read full article on original website
Related
ourdailybears.com
PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far?
The Transfer Portal has changed college football; there is no denying this fact. Players are now more free than ever before to move between schools, often without restrictions or having to sit out given that the NCAA has also become much more lenient with exemptions allowing immediate eligibility. Managing a roster has become arguably the most difficult part of a head coach’s job, since the guys you have today and are planning to have tomorrow may decide to leave on no or little notice (certainly not enough to make a major difference in your ability to replace them quickly, unless you’re one of a handful of schools that other players are clamoring to get into, or you recruit well enough that this 4/5* can be replaced by that other 4/5*, in which case, go away).
Dre’una Edwards breaks silence over eligibility issues
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After months of speculation as to why Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards hasn’t been eligible to play, Edwards took to social media to explain why. Edwards said she took extra hours academically to meet the requirement imposed by the NCAA. Now that that hurdle is completed, all that’s left is her […]
Baylor Must Attack Defense in Transfer Portal
After losing three defensive backs in the past week, the Bears need to find a new strategy.
KWTX
Baylor University athletic training staff detail preparedness for cardiac arrest mid-game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Monday night, Baylor University says its reviewing its emergency action plan to be better prepared, should the same rare event occur during a game in Waco. “The preparation of...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Central Texas coaches remember other emergency situation in wake of Damar Hamlin injury
TEMPLE, Texas — Monday night during the Bills vs. Cincinnati game, was a moment many football fans have never witnessed before. It brought to light the risks of playing any contact sport. "Anytime you have a contact sport like football, things can happen," Shane Anderson, Midway head football coach,...
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend
A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Matthew Moore
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ellison high school senior Matthew Moore. Moore is a football captain, standout track athlete and keeps his grades up. He was on the academic all-state football team. Congrats to Matthew Moore!
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
Temple, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Copperas Cove High School soccer team will have a game with Temple High School on January 05, 2023, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
A new chance at life in the new year for a 5-year-old from Waco
TEMPLE, Texas — Imagine ringing in the new year, not just with a resolution, but with the promise of a new and healthy life. Indy Wagstaff has exactly that to look forward to in 2023 after he rang the bell at McLane Children's Hospital Wednesday. It's been almost a...
The Magic Has Arrived: One Killeen, Texas Neighborhood Has A New Harry Potter Twist
Central Texas is always growing, and it has shown in the building of new houses and apartment complexes in the area. While some are opposed to the potential thought of more places to live being erected in the area due to various reasons, others are excited for new individuals to be in the Lone Star State.
Newest Temple, Texas Home Built In 2021 Is A Stunner In Two Ways
When we discuss real estate in Texas, we look all over the state. So many homes in the state have either a history or they are just designed magnificently. But not all homes are always featured, and sometimes it feels like we don't focus on homes right here in Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
A pair of Waco surgeons returns from Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Surgeons Freeland Ackley and David McCall recently returned home after spending time in Ukraine providing medical service and assistance to civilians and soldiers. The two say they're very religious individuals who were lead by God to the country to lend a helping...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
fox44news.com
Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
Comments / 0